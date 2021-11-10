Mercedes-Benz inaugurates state-of-art new workshop in Bengaluru

Mercedes-Benz today inaugurated a state-of-art new workshop facility of Akshaya Motors, at Bengaluru’s prime location of Hosur Road. This is Mercedes-Benz’s first facility in the southern market based on MAR 2020, the new brand presentation of the Three Pointed Star.

MAR 2020 brand presentation includes a combination of spatial design, innovative advisory processes and the introduction of digitalization in service, it said in a press release.

Built at an investment of Rs 4.5 crore, it is spread across an area of 20,000 sq. ft. and is the first-of-its-kind service lobby, where customers directly arrive with their cars inside the facility and are received by Star Assistants for next planned steps. There are 11 service bays (of which 6 productive PMGR) can service 4500+ cars per year. The workshop can service all models of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars including EQC, the press release said.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all service requirements in this market. The new workshop is strategically located and equipped with end-to-end service solutions for our customers in the area.”

MAR 2020 is a modern retail presentation format from Mercedes-Benz implemented across the globe. It offers a unique experience with the combination of the digital and physical worlds. With the new format, people’s role and processes are realigned to ensure seamless coordination between various touchpoints and operations, for higher customer convenience.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:20 PM IST