MentorMyBoard announces 3rd edition of Independent Directors Summit in Mumbai | MentorMyBoard

The 3rd Independent Directors Summit, centered around the theme of "Transforming India through Good Governance," aims to empower Independent Directors as the bedrock of future-oriented boards in India. To realize this goal, the summit brings together Board members, Corporates, Regulators and Professionals to foster the role of Independent Directors through collaborative brainstorming, engaging discussions, and thought-provoking debates, making the summit a catalyst for positive change.

Participating in this summit offers an exceptional opportunity to expand their professional network and gain valuable insights from experienced professionals. By attending, one can ensure that your board remains well-informed about the latest industry trends, ultimately helping your business gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

The elite crowd includes Board Members from the following companies at the 3rd IDSUMMIT:

• ONGC Limited

• NTPC Limited

• Tata Steel Long Products Ltd

• Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd.

• Nelito Systems Limited

• GTPL Hathway Limited

• Welspun Corp Ltd

In summary, the 3rd Independent Directors Summit is an unmissable opportunity to be part of a transformative movement in India's corporate governance landscape. By actively participating in this prestigious event, you can deepen your knowledge, expand your network, and contribute to the advancement of good governance practices, ultimately positioning your board and business for sustainable success.

MentorMyBoard is an organization driven by a dual purpose. While they operate as a profit-making entity, their primary goal is to create a significant social impact. This unique combination positions them as a "for-profit social enterprise," where they strive to make a difference while maintaining financial sustainability.