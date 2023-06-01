 Commercial LPG cylinders' price cut by ₹83.5, Check latest rates
However, the cost of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders has not been changed.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Commercial LPG cylinders' price cut by ₹83.5, Check latest rates | File

The cost of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders in India has been cut by Rs 83.50, according to the official Indian Oil website that posted the monthly price revision for LPG cylinders on June 1. However, the cost of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders has not been changed.

The cost of commercial LPG cylinder last month was cut by Rs 172, but the cost of domestic cylinder used in households was unchanged.

LPG cost in major cities:

According to the latest revision the commercial cylinder in Mumbai was reduced to Rs 1,725 and in New Delhi it will cost Rs 1,773.

In Kolkata the cost has been reduced to Rs 1875.50, whereas the cost in Chennai has dropped to Rs 1,937.

Cost of Domestic cylinder:

In Mumbai and Chennai domestic gas cylinders cost Rs 1,002.5 and Rs 1,018.5 respectively. In New Delhi the cost of a 14.2kg cylinder was at Rs 1,003 and In Kolkata it was at Rs 1,029.

The cost of domestic cylinders was last revised in the last year. It went through four hikes in 2022 the first hike was of Rs 50 in March followed by a hike of Rs 3.50 in May. The cost was increased twice in July.

