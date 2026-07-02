Mehli Mistry Steps Down From RNT Associates, Ratan Tata’s Long-Time Aide Exits Personal Investment Office

Mehli K. Mistry, a close associate of late Ratan Tata, has resigned as director of RNT Associates | File Image |

Mumbai: Mehli K. Mistry, one of the closest associates of late Ratan Tata, has resigned as a director of RNT Associates Pvt. Ltd., the personal investment office of the former Tata Sons chairman.

According to media reports, Mistry submitted his resignation letter to the board on June 30. His resignation became effective from July 1.

In his letter, he reportedly said he was stepping down because of “preoccupation with my other commitments.”

About RNT Associates

RNT Associates was set up in 2009 as the main investment platform through which Ratan Tata made investments in his personal capacity.

Over the years, the firm became one of India’s most well-known family investment offices. It backed many fast-growing startups and supported founders across different sectors.

The investment office has invested in several popular Indian startups, including Ola Electric, Urban Company, Lenskart, CarDekho, FirstCry, Moglix and BlueStone.

Many of these companies later became unicorns or entered public markets.

A Trusted Tata Insider

Mistry has remained a respected and low-profile figure within the Tata Group for decades.

A chartered accountant by profession, he worked closely with Ratan Tata on business matters, governance decisions and strategic investments.

He also served on the boards of several Tata Group companies and was considered one of Tata’s most trusted advisers.

Industry observers often viewed him as an important voice behind many key decisions within the Tata ecosystem.

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Role After Ratan Tata’s Death

After the death of Ratan Tata, Mistry was named as one of the executors of his will.

This gave him a major role in managing and overseeing Tata’s personal estate.

His resignation from RNT Associates marks an important development in the transition of leadership within the late industrialist’s personal investment network.