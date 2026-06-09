Mehli Mistry Challenges Non-Renewal Of Tata Trusts Tenure, Alleges Governance Lapses

Former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has filed a petition with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner challenging the decision not to renew his tenure at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) in late 2025.

The filing also raises concerns regarding governance, conflicts of interest, and decision-making within the philanthropic organisation.

In the objection, submitted under Section 22 of the Maharashtra Public Trust Act, Mistry sought scrutiny of trustee appointments and specific decisions taken by the trust after Ratan Tata’s passing, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

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The petition, dated June 4, notes that trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust had passed a unanimous resolution on October 17, 2024, to ensure governance continuity by supporting the reappointment of existing trustees.

According to the report, Mistry alleged that this understanding was not honoured in his case, resulting in the non-renewal of his tenure, which he described as arbitrary and contrary to the spirit of the resolution.

Beyond trustee appointments, the petition highlights broader governance concerns. Mistry alleged that certain trustees benefited from financial arrangements with Tata group companies while serving as trustees and nominee directors.

He cited payments and commissions to trustee Venu Srinivasan from Tata Sons, Tata Advanced Systems, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures, and Tata Sikorsky Aerospace, amounting to over Rs 20 crore over several years.

The filing argues that trustees should act solely in the interest of the charitable trusts, and any potential conflicts of interest should be independently examined.

It also highlights decisions at Tata Sons linked to the trusts that were allegedly taken without sufficient consultation or transparency.

Mistry’s petition references a July 2025 unanimous resolution extending Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran’s tenure, noting that some trustee actions later deviated from this decision.

It also cites a resolution preserving Tata Sons’ unlisted status and exploring exit options for minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which certain trustees later publicly opposed.

The petition requests the Charity Commissioner to examine trustee conduct, assess governance practices, scrutinise conflicts of interest, and consider corrective measures.

It also seeks the appointment of an independent administrator to oversee trust affairs until governance issues are addressed.

The allegations remain unadjudicated and represent claims submitted by Mistry to the Charity Commissioner.