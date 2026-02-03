Meghalaya To Get ₹9,631 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Support Boosts Infrastructure & Development

File Image |

Shillong: Meghalaya will receive Rs 9,631 crore as tax devolution in 2026-27, enhancing the state's capacity to accelerate capital expenditure and infrastructure creation, officials said on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Sunday presented the 2026-27 Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. The higher devolution will provide the state with greater untied resources to support its developmental priorities, they said.

Central transfers to Meghalaya have risen steadily over the past decade, the officials added. "Between 2014 and 2024, the Centre released Rs 69,339 crore to Meghalaya as tax devolution and Rs 40,452 crore as grants-in-aid, reflecting sustained expansion in fiscal support," an official statement said. Capital investment has also been strengthened through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), under which states receive 50-year interest-free loans, with the entire interest burden borne by the Centre.

"Under SASCI, Meghalaya has received Rs 6,523 crore from 2020-21 to 2025-26 (till January 2026), enabling faster implementation of capital projects," it said. More than 1,156 km of National Highways have been constructed in Meghalaya as of June 30, 2025, while highway projects covering 170 km have been approved under the Bharatmala Pariyojana at an estimated cost of Rs 2,703 crore, the officials said.

The Budget support has also enabled wider coverage of flagship welfare schemes in Meghalaya. "As of January 2026, over 8.98 lakh Jan Dhan accounts have been opened and loans exceeding Rs 3,300 crore have been disbursed under the PM Mudra Yojana," an official said.

