 Meghalaya To Get ₹9,631 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Support Boosts Infrastructure & Development
Meghalaya To Get ₹9,631 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Support Boosts Infrastructure & Development

Meghalaya will receive Rs 9,631 crore as tax devolution in FY 2026-27, providing untied funds to accelerate capital expenditure and infrastructure projects, officials said. From 2014-2024, the state got Rs 69,339 crore in tax devolution and Rs 40,452 crore in grants-in-aid. Under SASCI, it received Rs 6,523 crore in interest-free loans (2020-26), enabling faster capital works.

Tuesday, February 03, 2026
File Image

Shillong: Meghalaya will receive Rs 9,631 crore as tax devolution in 2026-27, enhancing the state's capacity to accelerate capital expenditure and infrastructure creation, officials said on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Sunday presented the 2026-27 Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. The higher devolution will provide the state with greater untied resources to support its developmental priorities, they said.

Central transfers to Meghalaya have risen steadily over the past decade, the officials added. "Between 2014 and 2024, the Centre released Rs 69,339 crore to Meghalaya as tax devolution and Rs 40,452 crore as grants-in-aid, reflecting sustained expansion in fiscal support," an official statement said. Capital investment has also been strengthened through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), under which states receive 50-year interest-free loans, with the entire interest burden borne by the Centre.

Union Budget 2026: Investments In Digital Infrastructure & AI To Enhance Indian Institutes' Global...
"Under SASCI, Meghalaya has received Rs 6,523 crore from 2020-21 to 2025-26 (till January 2026), enabling faster implementation of capital projects," it said. More than 1,156 km of National Highways have been constructed in Meghalaya as of June 30, 2025, while highway projects covering 170 km have been approved under the Bharatmala Pariyojana at an estimated cost of Rs 2,703 crore, the officials said.

The Budget support has also enabled wider coverage of flagship welfare schemes in Meghalaya. "As of January 2026, over 8.98 lakh Jan Dhan accounts have been opened and loans exceeding Rs 3,300 crore have been disbursed under the PM Mudra Yojana," an official said. 

