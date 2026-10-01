Megamont Ltd To Sponsor Globoil India 2026 As Diamond Partner

Mumbai: Megamont Limited today announced its participation as a Sponsor and Diamond Partner at Globoil India 2026, a key annual gathering for the edible oil industry.

Event Details

The event will take place from 29 September to 1 October 2026 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. This marks the 29th edition of Globoil India.

Strategic Importance

Megamont's presence as a Diamond Partner aims to enhance its brand visibility and connect with senior decision-makers and participants in the global edible oil ecosystem. The company expects to strengthen existing relationships and gain insights into market developments.

Management Commentary

Tejas Patil, Director at Megamont Limited, said that being a Diamond Partner at Globoil India 2026 provides a valuable opportunity to connect with global leaders and industry experts. Sunil Jain, Business Head for Veg Oils and Pulses, added that the company looks forward to building stronger partnerships and creating greater opportunities in the edible oils and agri-commodities sector.

About Megamont Limited

Megamont Limited is an international trading and supply-chain company dealing in industrial raw materials, metals, energy commodities, edible oils, and agricultural commodities across global markets. The company sources from India, CIS, China, Brazil, South Africa, Russia, and Europe.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.