Meet the top 5 Indian-origin CEOs by market cap of firms they lead

Along with peers in the global tech workforce, Indian talent is also having a tough time among cost-cutting measures and layoffs. For those working in the US on H1B visas, the American dream is looking like a nightmare, as they need to find a job on borrowed time to avoid being sent back. But despite dark times, Indians are rising up the ranks in global corporations, with Neal Mohan joining the ranks as YouTube CEO.

There are at least 30 companies across the globe, where Indian-origin executives are in leadership positions. Some of them are also leading tech majors such as Sundar Pichai at Alphabet and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, who initiated layoffs that has affected Indian techies as well.

Here are top ten Indian CEO's based on the market cap of the firms they are leading.

1. Satya Nadella

Firm: Microsoft, Market cap: $1.86 trillion.

2. Sundar Pichai

Firm: Alphabet, Market cap: $1.16 trillion

3. Vasant Narsimhan

Firm: Novartis, Market cap: $190.11 billion

4. Shantanu Narayen

Firm: Adobe, Market cap: $148.57 billion

5. Laxman Narasimhan

Firm: Starbucks, Market cap: $117.88 billion

Having taken over in an era hit by the pandemic and geopolitical headwinds, Indian CEOs at top American firms are also responsible for navigating the tech sector through troubled waters.