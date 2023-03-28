Meet Basesh Gala: A Business Coach Transforming Businesses and Helping Them Scale Their Businesses! |

New Delhi (India), March 28: Business growth requires adapting to changes in market trends. A successful growth strategy therefore requires time and new ideas, along with proper guidance and mentorship to help steer a business in the right direction. Business mentoring and leadership coaching play an important role by not only creating a growth strategy but also by enabling companies to gain a competitive edge by building a strong foundation.

Basesh Gala is a business mentor and investor and the founder of 39 Solutions Group. His company is a business mentoring and investment organisation based in Mumbai that offers training and coaching solutions to clients along with research-backed customised strategies in order to help them build a strong brand and manage risk effectively. The company was founded by Basesh Gala with the aim of providing strategy and brand insights to Indian small and medium-sized enterprises, family businesses, and entrepreneurs.

The company’s founder and chairman, Basesh, is an IT engineer from VJTI and has research project experience from IIT-Bombay. He is a Bravo World Record Holder for Highest Family Business Mentoring and believes that marketing, finance, sales, and people management are the four skills one needs to master to lead an organisation to success. He also states that in India’s booming business ecosystem, often young entrepreneurs are seen struggling because they lack proper knowledge in all four domains.

Basesh follows the motto of "Double profit and triple productivity" and provides training as a mentor and coach to organisations and individuals to attain growth by creating actionable strategies to increase profitability.

He has a diverse experience of empowering over 50,000 individuals and over 700 organisations in the areas of entrepreneurship and leadership. In addition, he has ground-level practical experience of mentoring for more than 10,000 hours in industries such as retail, real estate, manufacturing, exports, steel, and spices.

Furthermore, he aims to empower 10 lakh entrepreneurs in India by providing them with a layout with a special focus on strategy, system, and sales to accelerate business growth. Through his company, 39 Solutions Group, Basesh offers training to entrepreneurs to help them develop marketing, finance, sales, and people management skills and help them achieve a 70% accuracy rate in all four domains.

Since entrepreneurs are regarded as the nation's pillars, contributing to the GDP and creating jobs, Basesh employs a goal-oriented approach to ensure that entrepreneurs achieve a seven on ten through his training program, which is equivalent to a person with an MBA degree.

Besides, this skill-based training helps them achieve business maturity and understand technical skills better, which in turn leads to a manifold increase in revenue. Moreover, Basesh also offers personal mentoring and hand-holding for organisations by preparing an audit report with 95% accuracy, followed by a roadmap and result-based strategies to increase efficiency and long-term profits.

In addition, he helps an organisation reach its true potential by acting as an entrepreneur’s boss. This in turn demands businesses report to their mentors at 39 Solutions to ensure productivity and progress.

Besides being India’s Business Guru and successfully mentoring organisations, Basesh is also a well-established TedX Speaker, a Forbes India Icon, and the President Award Winner, given by Dr. Kalam of India and President Vyapoory of Mauritius. He also established the five verticals in the 39 Solutions Group. The five verticals are: Rise—business training and mentoring; BiZMurli—business accelerator; Kuber—angel investments and investment banking; Aarivayu—ayurvedic care and cure centers; and 39S Foundation—a certified NGO focusing on empowering talented underprivileged children.

He has also been invited to serve as a keynote speaker and guest faculty member at numerous trade associations, regional organizations, and top management colleges across the country. Additionally, Basesh is the Bravo World Record Holder for Highest Family Business Mentoring and hopes to empower more and more entrepreneurs in his endeavour.