Meesho order volume doubles to 91 crore, onboards 5 lakh suppliers in 2022

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho reported a more than 100 percent increase in order volume to 91 crore in 2022 on Wednesday.

Meesho said in a statement that the company onboarded about 5 lakh suppliers in 2022, of which 61% were new to e-commerce and were selling online for the first time.

As per data shared by Meesho, its sellers were able to save Rs 3,700 crore in commissions in 2022 under the company's zero commission model.

"From Mumbai to Mirzapur, a record 91 crore orders were placed this year, up 135 per cent year-over-year, equalling India's registered voter base in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the company said.

In 2022, nearly 130,000 Meesho sellers sold more than Rs 1 lakh and 6,000 sold more than Rs 1 crore, with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh leading the way.

According to market research firm Redseer Strategic Consulting, Meesho pipped Amazon to become the second-largest contributor in order volume during the first week of last festive season sale which started on September 23.

The e-commerce firm recorded sales of 148 sarees per minute and on an average 93,000 T-shirts, 51,725 bluetooth earphones and 21,662 lipsticks every day during the year.

Meesho discovered that Sunday was the most popular day for shopping, with 8 PM every day of the year being prime time.

With inputs from Agencies.