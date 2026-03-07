Meesho Gets Rs 1,500 Crore Tax Demand Notice For Assessment Year 2023-24; Company To Contest Order

E-commerce player Meesho has received an income tax demand notice of Rs 1,500 crore from tax authorities on Friday.

The notice was received for the assessment year 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing late on Friday.

It said that the Income Tax Department had made some additions and adjustments to the income reported by the company.

The company reported the incident to the exchanges under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

“We hereby inform you that the Company has received an Assessment Order under Section 143(3) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (“IT Act”) for the Assessment Year 2023-24 along with a Demand Notice under Section 156 of the IT Act dated March 05, 2026, issued by the Assessment Unit (“AU”) of the Income Tax Department against Meesho Limited,” the company said in the exchange filing.

Divulging the information about the incident, the company said that the Assessment Unit of the Income Tax Department has raised a tax demand aggregating to Rs 1,499.73 crore.

“The Income Tax Department has made certain additions/adjustments to the income reported by the Company,” it added.

Meesho is currently evaluating the Assessment Order and will take necessary action in response to the order.

It said that it had adequate legal and factual grounds to contest the observations and adjustments made in the Assessment Order.

“(The company) is taking necessary steps to protect its interest,” it said in the exchange filing.

A similar demand order was issued last year to Meesho for Assessment Year 2022-23. However, the High Court of Karnataka had granted an interim stay on that demand notice in April 2025.

Meesho said that the latest demand order did not have any material impact on the company’s financial position or its operations.

The tax demand notice has come soon after the company reported a steep increase in its losses in the December quarter.

Its net loss increased by nearly 12 times year-on-year to Rs 491 crore in Q3, compared with Rs 37.4 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue rose 32 percent to Rs 3,517.6 crore.