MedPlus Health Services Allots 46,478 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

MedPlus Health Services on Monday announced the allotment of 46,478 equity shares to employees as stock option under he MedPlus Employee Stock Option Plan, 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company increased from 11,93,05,676 equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 23,86,11,352 to 11,93,52,154 equity shares of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 23,87,04,308.

MedPlus Health Services Limited shares

The shares of MedPlus Health Services on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 941.50, up by 0.34 percent.