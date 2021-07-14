MediaTek drive to educate retailers, consumers on New Age smartphone chipset tech

Mediatek, global fabless semiconductor company and a frontrunner in the 5G segment, is launching an innovative drive to educate retailers and consumers around the latest chipset technologies, MediaTek solutions and the latest 5G smartphones being powered by them.

The six-week awareness campaign beginning July 14 will cover 500 retail outlets across states like Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Additionally, mobile training vans will be deployed on the ground to engage with consumers and showcase live product demos.

“The industry has seen a seismic shift in demand for digital solutions and devices. While 5G technology promises super-fast connectivity and disruptive network capacity, MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chips offer OEMs and consumers bold, progressive and innovative thinking, along with brilliant technology. We aim to overcome the training and knowledge gap that the retailers and their frontline staff currently face making them better prepared to address queries and create better consumer experiences. Our goal is to ensure that consumers are aware of these chipset technologies which form the heart and brain of new-age smartphones so that they can make better-informed purchase decisions in the long run.” said Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director Marketing & Communication, MediaTek India.

Besides educating retailers around the MediaTek Dimensity series chipsets, the drive will also include various online and on-ground interactive events and contests for both retailers and consumers.