MCX Silver Crashes Over ₹10,000/Kg, Thailand Exchange Halts Trading After 10% Price Collapse

Global Silver Market Sees Sudden Panic Selling. |

Mumbai: The global silver market witnessed massive volatility on May 15, 2026, shocking traders and investors across the world. The sharp fall became so severe that Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) temporarily suspended trading in Silver Online Futures after prices crashed 10 percent below the latest settlement level.

According to an official notice from TFEX, the exchange later widened the daily trading limit to ±20 percent to manage the extreme market movement.

The exchange clarified that this was only a temporary trading halt and not a permanent ban. After a cooling-off period and a pre-open session, normal trading resumed.

Such emergency steps are usually taken when panic selling becomes very high or when the market faces heavy order imbalance. The aim is to stop uncontrolled price crashes and give traders time to calm down.

MCX Silver Prices Fall Nearly Rs 10,000 Per Kg

The weakness in the international silver market quickly affected Indian markets as well.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), silver prices witnessed a massive decline of nearly Rs 9,000–Rs 10,000 per kilogram during the trading session.

Reports showed that the July silver contract slipped close to Rs 2,81,551 per kg, while some intraday trades were seen near Rs 2,86,805.

Several market reports suggested that silver prices fell more than 3 percent in just a few hours, wiping out large amounts of investor wealth.

Strong Dollar And Rising Bond Yields Add Pressure

Market experts said the biggest reason behind the sharp fall was the strengthening US dollar. Precious metals like silver and gold usually come under pressure when the dollar becomes stronger.

At the same time, rising US Treasury yields also pushed investors away from metals. Higher bond yields make safer investments more attractive compared to precious metals.

International silver prices reportedly declined nearly 4.38 percent, and this global weakness directly impacted MCX prices.

Silver Falls Faster Than Gold

Unlike gold, silver is also an industrial metal used in electronics, solar panels, automobiles, and other industries.

When concerns about economic growth increase, silver faces double pressure — weaker investment demand and fears of lower industrial demand.

Silver also sees higher speculative trading compared to gold. Because of this, once prices start falling, silver usually declines much faster.

During the same session, MCX gold prices fell around 1.5 percent, but the correction in silver was much sharper.

The volatility may also impact silver ETFs, jewellery stocks, and other precious metal investment products in the coming days.