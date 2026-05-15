 MCX Silver Crashes Over ₹10,000/Kg, Thailand Exchange Halts Trading After 10% Price Collapse
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMCX Silver Crashes Over ₹10,000/Kg, Thailand Exchange Halts Trading After 10% Price Collapse

MCX Silver Crashes Over ₹10,000/Kg, Thailand Exchange Halts Trading After 10% Price Collapse

Silver prices crashed sharply in global and Indian markets on May 15, triggering panic among traders and investors. Thailand’s futures exchange temporarily halted trading after a 10 percent fall, while MCX silver prices dropped by nearly Rs 10,000 per kg amid heavy global selling pressure and rising market volatility.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, May 15, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Global Silver Market Sees Sudden Panic Selling. |

Mumbai: The global silver market witnessed massive volatility on May 15, 2026, shocking traders and investors across the world. The sharp fall became so severe that Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) temporarily suspended trading in Silver Online Futures after prices crashed 10 percent below the latest settlement level.

According to an official notice from TFEX, the exchange later widened the daily trading limit to ±20 percent to manage the extreme market movement.

Read Also
Gold Becomes Cheaper By Around ₹48,000 From Peak, Silver Crashes Sharply From Record High
article-image

The exchange clarified that this was only a temporary trading halt and not a permanent ban. After a cooling-off period and a pre-open session, normal trading resumed.

Such emergency steps are usually taken when panic selling becomes very high or when the market faces heavy order imbalance. The aim is to stop uncontrolled price crashes and give traders time to calm down.

MCX Silver Prices Fall Nearly Rs 10,000 Per Kg

The weakness in the international silver market quickly affected Indian markets as well.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), silver prices witnessed a massive decline of nearly Rs 9,000–Rs 10,000 per kilogram during the trading session.

Reports showed that the July silver contract slipped close to Rs 2,81,551 per kg, while some intraday trades were seen near Rs 2,86,805.

Read Also
Gold, Silver Surge 3% On MCX As West Asia Tensions Ease, Boosting Safe-Haven Appeal
article-image

Several market reports suggested that silver prices fell more than 3 percent in just a few hours, wiping out large amounts of investor wealth.

Strong Dollar And Rising Bond Yields Add Pressure

Market experts said the biggest reason behind the sharp fall was the strengthening US dollar. Precious metals like silver and gold usually come under pressure when the dollar becomes stronger.

At the same time, rising US Treasury yields also pushed investors away from metals. Higher bond yields make safer investments more attractive compared to precious metals.

International silver prices reportedly declined nearly 4.38 percent, and this global weakness directly impacted MCX prices.

Read Also
Silver Futures Rebound Sharply By 4% To ₹2.40 Lakh Per Kg, Snapping 7-Day Losing Streak
article-image

Silver Falls Faster Than Gold

Unlike gold, silver is also an industrial metal used in electronics, solar panels, automobiles, and other industries.

When concerns about economic growth increase, silver faces double pressure — weaker investment demand and fears of lower industrial demand.

Silver also sees higher speculative trading compared to gold. Because of this, once prices start falling, silver usually declines much faster.

During the same session, MCX gold prices fell around 1.5 percent, but the correction in silver was much sharper.

The volatility may also impact silver ETFs, jewellery stocks, and other precious metal investment products in the coming days.

Follow us on