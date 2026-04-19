Gold Becomes Cheaper By Around ₹48,000 From Peak, Silver Crashes Sharply From Record High

Gold and silver prices have fallen sharply after a recent rally, with silver dropping over ₹2 lakh from its peak and gold becoming significantly cheaper. |

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices have seen a sharp fall after a recent rally. Both precious metals, which were rising quickly, suddenly dropped in the latest trading session.

Silver saw a major fall, becoming cheaper by more than Rs 4,700 per kg in a single session. Gold also declined and became cheaper by over Rs 1,100 per 10 grams on the MCX.

Silver Falls Deep from Record High

Silver prices have dropped significantly from their all-time high levels. At one point, silver had touched record highs, but after the recent fall, it is now much cheaper compared to its peak.

According to market data, silver is currently more than ₹2 lakh per kg cheaper than its lifetime high level. This shows how sharply prices have corrected in a short period.

Gold Also Under Pressure

Gold prices have also followed the same trend. After the recent correction, gold is now trading significantly lower than its record high levels.

From its peak, gold prices have fallen by tens of thousands per 10 grams, making it relatively cheaper for buyers compared to earlier highs.

Why Prices Fell Suddenly?

The main reason behind this sudden fall is profit booking after a strong rally. Recently, gold and silver prices had surged due to global tensions and safe-haven demand.

However, as soon as some stability returned in global markets, investors started booking profits, leading to a sharp correction in prices.

Volatility Due to Global Events

Global developments, especially tensions involving the US and Iran, have been a key driver of price movements. Earlier, ceasefire announcements pushed prices higher, but the rally did not sustain.

This shows that gold and silver prices are currently highly volatile and reacting quickly to global news.

What It Means for Buyers?

For buyers, the fall in prices may offer an opportunity to purchase gold and silver at lower levels compared to their peaks. However, experts suggest caution as volatility may continue in the near term.