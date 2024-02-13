MCX Faces Trading Delays As Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations; Commodity Markets Expected To Open At 1 PM

MCX Faces Trading Delays As Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations | Image: MCX (Representative)

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is currently grappling with technical glitches, causing a delay in the commencement of commodity trading on Tuesday morning.

A technical glitch forced MCX to adjust the opening time of commodity markets to 1 pm on February 13, deviating from the scheduled 11 am.

"The Exchange is facing some technical issues in its commodity derivatives trading platform today, i.e. February 13, 2024, and the teams of the Exchange as well as the Technology VendorTCS, are working to resolve the issue," the company said through an exchange filing today.

Update: As per the latest update received from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the commodity markets are expected to open at 1 PM. https://t.co/x3LURAmqsq — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) February 13, 2024

This marks the second adjustment to the opening time, with prior delays reported by Zerodha and Upstox on their social media platforms X (foremerly Twitter), initially pushing the opening to 10 am from 9 am. Subsequently, a further revision moved the opening time to 11 am from 10 am, all attributed to the persisting technical issues.

🔔Latest Update on MCX timings 🔔



Due to an intermittent technical issue at MCX, there is a delay in opening of commodity markets today. Expected time to open - 1 PM. — Upstox (@upstox) February 13, 2024

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd shares

The shares of MCX on Tuesday at 12:00 pm IST were trading at Rs 3,437.05, down by 1.49 per cent.