McDowells Owners United Spiritis Released Q4 Results: ₹5 Dividend Declared

United Spiritis Released Q4 Results | Image: United Spirits (Representative)

United Spirits, a liquor manufacturer under Diageo's command, reported profits for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year of Rs 241 crore, a 136.3 per cent increase over the previous fiscal year's corresponding quarter's earnings of Rs 102 crore. It reported operating revenue of Rs 6511 crore, up 12.4 per cent from Rs 5792 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

With brands like McDowell's, Royal Challenge, Signature, Johnnie Walker, and Black Dog under its umbrella, the company's net sales value increased 11.2 per cent year over year to Rs 2783 crore during the quarter.

This was fueled by both the Indian Premier League's revenue and the expansion of the standalone business. For the reviewed quarter, EBITDA was Rs 334 crore.

Dividend Details

A final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (face value of Rs 2) for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2024, was recommended by the company board.

"Friday, July 12, 2024, has been set as the record date in order to ascertain the shareholders' entitlement to receive the final dividend. In a regulatory filing, it stated that the final dividend, if any, declared at the AGM will be paid on or before August 6, 2024,.

Management on Q4

Godawan 100, a contemporary Crafted in India luxury whisky, was just named "Single Malt Whisky of the Year" at the London Spirits Competition, a prestigious occasion in the world of beverage alcohol. Nagarjan continued, "This puts us in a position to start the next fiscal year even more confident in our plan."

"We are immensely proud of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’s Premier League (WPL) team, which is owned by our 100% subsidiary, Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), winning the 2nd edition of the WPL in March 2024," the CEO and MD continued in response to the RCB team's victory in the Women's Premier League.