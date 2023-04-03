 McDonald's to temporarily close offices in US ahead of layoffs announcement
The layoffs are expected to be announced by Wednesday, although it is unclear how many employees will be affected.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Fast-food chain McDonald's is set to temporarily close all of its offices in the US as it prepares to deliver news about a fresh round of layoffs to its corporate employees. The move comes as the company reviews its business strategy, which could lead to job cuts in some areas and expansion in others. The layoffs are expected to be announced by Wednesday, although it is unclear how many employees will be affected.

Communication strategy

McDonald's sent an email to its US employees last week asking them to work from home from Monday to Wednesday. This is so that the company can deliver news about the layoffs virtually, according to the Wall Street Journal report. Employees have also been asked to cancel all in-person meetings scheduled this week. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," McDonald's reportedly wrote in the mail.

The impact of the layoffs

Job cuts are becoming more common as companies try to counter a global economic slowdown and soaring inflation. Tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Facebook have also drastically scaled down their operations recently. Indians, who are living in the US on temporary visas, have been hit particularly hard by mass layoffs in US tech companies. H-1B visa holders who become unemployed can remain in the US legally for only 60 days without finding new employers to sponsor them.

