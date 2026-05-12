M&B Engineering Q4 Revenue Rises 16% To ₹364 Crore, FY26 Profit Climbs Past ₹92 Crore |

Mumbai: M&B Engineering reported a 5.9 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to ₹27 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased to ₹363.7 crore. Compared with ₹25.5 crore in Q3 FY26, ₹22.1 crore in Q2 and ₹17.3 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly earnings trajectory reflected stable operational execution despite margin pressure during the final quarter of the fiscal.

The company posted consolidated total income of ₹369 crore for the March quarter, up 16.8 percent year-on-year from ₹316 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit after tax, however, declined 5.3 percent year-on-year from ₹28.5 crore. Total expenses rose to ₹333.2 crore from ₹281.1 crore a year earlier, led by higher material consumption and other operating expenses. Revenue from operations across FY26 stood at ₹1,259.7 crore against ₹988.6 crore in FY25, while annual profit increased to ₹92.6 crore from ₹77 crore.

Sequentially, revenue improved 3.5 percent from ₹351.5 crore in Q3 FY26, while pre-tax profit rose marginally to ₹35.8 crore from ₹34.6 crore. Finance costs eased to ₹3.4 crore from ₹4 crore in the preceding quarter. The company had recognised an exceptional item of ₹1.15 crore in Q3 relating to the statutory impact of new labour codes, which did not recur during Q4. Employee benefit expenses also remained broadly stable on a sequential basis.

During FY26, the company completed its IPO comprising 1.68 crore equity shares and listed on NSE and BSE on August 6, 2025. Net IPO proceeds available for utilisation stood at ₹259.3 crore, of which ₹121.5 crore remained unutilised as of March 31, 2026. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹4.76 compared with ₹4.46 in Q3 FY26 and ₹5.70 in Q4 FY25.

M&B Engineering ended FY26 with consolidated reserves of ₹599.9 crore against ₹256.5 crore a year earlier, while cash and cash equivalents rose to ₹95.8 crore from ₹29.6 crore. The company said its operations continue to be classified as a single business segment comprising manufacturing, supply and installation of pre-engineered buildings and structural steel products.

M&B Engineering reported strong full-year revenue growth in FY26 following its IPO-led expansion and higher execution across pre-engineered building and steel infrastructure operations. This report is based on audited financial results.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.