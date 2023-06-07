Mazuti Suzuki India Launches Off-Roader Jimmy At A Starting Range Of ₹1,274,000 | Autocar

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announces the launch of its highly anticipated off-roader Jimny at a starting price of INR 1,274,000, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The Jimny will be available for deliveries starting today across all NEXA showrooms in the country. Engineered with an unyielding commitment to conquer uncharted territories, and inculcating the #NeverTurnBack spirit, this exceptional SUV represents the epitome of adventure, ruggedness and versatility in one irresistible package.

The Jimny (5-door) will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with Automatic and Manual transmission choices targeted to excite passionate and professional SUV enthusiasts. Taking forward NEXA’s design philosophy of ‘Crafted Futurism’, the Jimny further accentuates a new design character in NEXA’s SUV portfolio. It also bolsters the three key pillars of NEXpression, NEXtech and NEXperience.

“We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over 5 decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. We are confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a #NeverTurnBack attitude,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Maruti Suzuki Shares

The shares of Maruti suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday at 11:34 am IST were at Rs 9,754.40, up by 5.20 per cent.