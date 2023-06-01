Maruti Suzuki sells over 1.8 lakh units including passenger and light commercial vehicles in May 2023 | PTI

Maruti Suzuki, one of the India's largest car manufacturer sold a total of 180,221 units in May 2023, a rise from 164,859 units sold in May 2022 combining its passenger vehicle and light commercial vehicle.

Total 119,731 units of Maruti Suzuk's Mini and Compact Sub-segment were sold in May this year versus 111,009 sold last year. The mini portfolio include models like Alto and S-Presso, while Compact portfolio contain models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model.

In its Passenger car portfolio, mid-size ciaz 1,953 total units were sold this year compared to 1,817 last year. Total 40,794 units of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, OEM Model were sold in May 2023, compared to 36,941 units last year. A total units of 13,740 Eeco vans were sold by Maruti Suzuki this year compared to 10,692 units last year in May 2022.

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry sold slightly less this year with a total of 4,003 units compared to 4,400 units in May 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 9,330, down by 0.40 per cent.