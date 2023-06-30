Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Signs Contract For MRLC Of INS Shankush | Wikipedia

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) signed a Contract with Indian Navy for Medium Refit cum Life Certification (MRLC) of second Shishumar class submarine INS SHANKUSH on 30 Jun 2023, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The Contract was signed in presence of Dinesh Kumar, JS & AM(MS) and other MoD reps.

The value of the Contract is Rs 2724.63 Cr.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Shares

The shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,247, up by 0.56 percent.