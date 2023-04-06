Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders records a turnover of Rs 7,547 cr | Wikipedia

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on Thursday announced that it has recorded a turnover of approximately Rs 7,547 crore in the financial year 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This is higher from the Rs 5,733.28 it recorded in the financial year 2022.

The shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited on Thursday at 2:02 were at Rs 688, down by 0.45 per cent.

