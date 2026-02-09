 Mazagon Dock Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 8.7% To ₹878 Crore, Revenue Climbs 14.6% To ₹3,601 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMazagon Dock Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 8.7% To ₹878 Crore, Revenue Climbs 14.6% To ₹3,601 Crore

Mazagon Dock Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 8.7% To ₹878 Crore, Revenue Climbs 14.6% To ₹3,601 Crore

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders posted steady Q3 FY26 results, with consolidated net profit rising 8.7 percent sequentially to Rs 877.6 crore, while revenue from operations grew 14.6 percent to Rs 3,601.1 crore, supported by higher execution and stable defence shipbuilding activity.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders posted steady Q3 FY26 results. |

Mumbai: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited reported an 8.7 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 877.6 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), driven by stronger execution and higher billing. Revenue from operations increased 14.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,601.1 crore.

Compared with Rs 807.4 crore profit in Q2 FY26 and Rs 807.4 crore in Q3 FY25, the company sustained steady earnings growth alongside expanding topline momentum.

The state-owned defence shipbuilder posted consolidated total income of Rs 3,601.1 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 3,143.6 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit after tax improved to Rs 877.6 crore from Rs 807.4 crore in Q2 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, both revenue and profit recorded identical growth rates, reflecting consistent execution across quarters. Earnings before tax stood at Rs 1,119.6 crore during the quarter.

Read Also
Asian Paints Shares Slide 7% After Q3 FY26 Results, Profit Hit By ₹158 Crore Exceptional Costs &...
article-image

Sequential growth builds

FPJ Shorts
'Will Love Everyone Who Gives Love': Adnan Sami Hits Back At Congress, Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of His Meeting With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
'Will Love Everyone Who Gives Love': Adnan Sami Hits Back At Congress, Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of His Meeting With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Valentine's Day 2026: How To Propose Filmi Style Like Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur; Their Romantic Gesture Stole The Spotlight At KGAF
Valentine's Day 2026: How To Propose Filmi Style Like Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur; Their Romantic Gesture Stole The Spotlight At KGAF
MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026 Launch
MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026 Launch
'Attempts To Pull Her Down...': Divya Agarwal's Team REACTS To Bhavya Singh Claiming She Lives 'Separately' From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar
'Attempts To Pull Her Down...': Divya Agarwal's Team REACTS To Bhavya Singh Claiming She Lives 'Separately' From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Quarter-on-quarter performance was supported by higher operating activity, though expenses also rose in tandem. Total expenses increased to Rs 2,723.5 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,336.2 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting elevated production and project-related costs. Despite the higher cost base, profitability expanded, with basic earnings per share rising to Rs 21.81 from Rs 20.01 in the previous quarter, indicating operating leverage.

Management commentary and key drivers

The results were approved by the board on February 5, 2026. During the quarter, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share, with February 13, 2026 fixed as the record date. Mazagon Dock continues to benefit from a robust defence order book and stable execution cycles, supporting predictable quarterly earnings.

Read Also
Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
article-image

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Mazagon Dock reported consolidated revenue of Rs 9,155.9 crore, up 10.9 percent from Rs 8,257.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 2,078.3 crore, largely stable compared with Rs 2,085.2 crore in 9M FY25, reflecting margin normalization after a strong previous year.

Disclaimer: This news summary is based on unaudited financial results released by the company. Figures are subject to statutory audit and should not be construed as investment advice or forward-looking guidance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's GDP Likely To Grow 6.4% In Fy27, Fastest Among G20 Economies: Report
India's GDP Likely To Grow 6.4% In Fy27, Fastest Among G20 Economies: Report
Mazagon Dock Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 8.7% To ₹878 Crore, Revenue Climbs 14.6% To ₹3,601 Crore
Mazagon Dock Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 8.7% To ₹878 Crore, Revenue Climbs 14.6% To ₹3,601 Crore
Trident Q3 FY26 Net Profit Stands At ₹442 Crore, Revenue At ₹15,745 Crore
Trident Q3 FY26 Net Profit Stands At ₹442 Crore, Revenue At ₹15,745 Crore
Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
Market Holds Early Gains, Sensex Jumps 485 Points To 84,066 As Nifty Reclaims 25,800 On Broad Buying
TAJ GVK Hotels Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 34% QoQ To ₹37 Crore As Revenue Tops ₹136 Crore
TAJ GVK Hotels Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 34% QoQ To ₹37 Crore As Revenue Tops ₹136 Crore