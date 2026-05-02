Mazagon Dock Profit Jumps To ₹674 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Surges 21% YoY

Mazagon Dock delivered robust growth compared to the previous year. |

Mumbai: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a sharp 107 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 674 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 21 percent to Rupees 3,850 crore. Sequentially, profit declined from Rupees 880 crore in Q3, even as revenue rose from Rupees 3,601 crore. The quarterly trend reflects strong annual growth but moderation in sequential profitability.

Strong year-on-year growth

Mazagon Dock delivered robust growth compared to the previous year. Revenue rose by Rupees 676 crore from Rupees 3,174 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rupees 3,850 crore in Q4 FY26. Net profit more than doubled from Rupees 325 crore to Rupees 674 crore, indicating significant improvement in execution and project revenues. Profit before tax also surged to Rupees 793 crore from Rupees 370 crore, reinforcing strong YoY performance.

Sequential moderation in margins

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, performance moderated. Revenue increased by Rupees 249 crore from Rupees 3,601 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting continued execution momentum. However, profitability declined, with PAT falling by Rupees 206 crore (Rupees 674 crore vs Rupees 880 crore) and EBITDA dropping sharply by Rupees 323 crore to Rupees 826 crore. This indicates margin compression during the quarter despite higher revenue.

Operating performance trends

EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year from Rupees 406 crore to Rupees 826 crore, highlighting improved operational scale. However, compared to Q3’s Rupees 1,149 crore, operating performance softened. Profit before tax also followed a similar trend, rising strongly YoY but declining sequentially, suggesting cost or execution timing impacts during the quarter.

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Full-year performance remains steady

For FY26, Mazagon Dock reported revenue of Rupees 13,006 crore, up 13.8 percent from Rupees 11,432 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 6.8 percent to Rupees 2,578 crore compared to Rupees 2,414 crore last year. While annual revenue growth remained strong, profit growth was relatively moderate, indicating some pressure on margins at the yearly level.

Balance sheet strengthens

The company’s net worth rose to Rupees 9,984 crore at the end of Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 7,940 crore a year ago and Rupees 9,545 crore in Q3. This steady increase reflects strengthening financial position and retained earnings growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based on investor presentation data and is not investment advice.