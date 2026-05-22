Max Healthcare Stock Slips 7% After Q4 Financials Fail To Enthuse Investors

While the benchmark indices were trading in the green on Friday, the stock of Max Healthcare reported a steep decline of over 7 percent after its quarterly results failed to enthuse investors.

The stock of the country’s leading hospital chain operator opened at Rs 1,068.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 1,091.10 apiece. The opening price was 2 percent lower than Thursday’s closing price.

The stock further fell to Rs 1,011.30 to post a decline of 7.3 percent, topping the losers’ list on the National Stock Exchange.

The weak performance of the stock was triggered by the company’s March quarter results announced on Thursday.

Max Healthcare reported a profit of Rs 387 crore in Q4FY26, which is 3 percent higher than the Rs 376 crore profit reported during the same period last year.

The company’s gross revenue also increased by 10 percent to Rs 2,664 crore.

Bed occupancy during the quarter stood at 75 percent, with occupied bed days (OBDs) rising 8 percent year-on-year.

The average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 77,900 compared to Rs 77,100 in Q4 FY25.

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The board of directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the network gross revenue stood at Rs 10,538 crore, while network PAT after exceptional items rose 22 percent to Rs 1,631 crore, compared to Rs 1,336 crore in FY25.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said the network delivered its 22nd consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, with revenue increasing 10 percent.

The company has commenced phased commissioning and ramp-up of brownfield expansions across Mohali, Mumbai, and Delhi, representing approximately 20 percent capacity addition, he added.