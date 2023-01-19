Max Healthcare announces allotment of 1,11,926 equity shares under ESOP | Image: Max Healthcare (Representative)

Max Healthcare Institute Limited announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the company on January 18, 2023 has approved to allot 1,11,926 equity shares of INR 10 each fully paid-up to five eligible grantees on the exercise of the options granted to them pursuant to MHIL ESOP-2020, via an exchange filing.

The aforesaid equity shares rank pari- passu with existing equity shares of the company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased from INR 970,72,35,270 consisting of 97,07,23,527 equity shares of INR 10 each fully paid-up to INR 970,83,54,530 consisting of 97,08,35,453 equity shares of INR 10 each fully paid-up.

In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (“SEBI SBEB Regulations”), the details of shares issued and allotted are enclosed in the exchange filing.

The company clarified that the allotment of shares is not material in nature for the company in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.