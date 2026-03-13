Max Financial Services Plans ₹2,000 Crore Fund Raise Via QIP To Support Insurance Business Growth

Max Financial Services Limited’s board has approved raising to Rupees 2,000 crore through equity or equity-linked securities via a qualified institutional placement or other permitted methods. |

Mumbai: Max Financial Services Limited has cleared a major capital-raising plan as it prepares to strengthen funding support for its insurance subsidiary and future growth initiatives.

The board of Max Financial Services Limited approved a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares or other equity-linked securities. The fundraising, which may be executed in one or more tranches, will be undertaken through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other permissible route under applicable regulations. The company said the total amount raised will not exceed Rs 2,000 crore, including any premium on the securities issued.

Alongside the fundraising plan, the board also approved an increase in the company’s authorised share capital. The authorised capital will rise from Rs 70 crore to Rs 75 crore. This change increases the number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each from 35 crore shares to 37.5 crore shares. The amendment will require shareholder approval and corresponding changes to the company’s Memorandum of Association.

To proceed with the fundraising and capital increase, the company will seek shareholder approval through a postal ballot process. The board also approved ancillary actions related to the proposed issuance of securities. The company stated that regulatory and statutory approvals will be required before executing the capital raise.

The primary objective of the proposed fundraising is to meet the capital requirements of Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, the company’s material subsidiary. The funds are expected to support the insurance business’s expansion and growth plans, while the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. The board meeting that approved these proposals began at 4:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 4:25 PM on March 12, 2026.

The company also noted that its trading window for designated persons will reopen on March 14, 2026, after completion of the required cooling-off period. Max Financial Services said further details, including the postal ballot notice, will be shared with stock exchanges in due course.

