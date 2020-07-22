Matrimony.com stocks up by 20%; is Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' responsible?

Netflix’s reality show ‘Indian Matchmaking’ has been making waves on social media. Be it the over-exaggerated drama, discussions on your perfect life partner of the bizarre demands set by both parties; this one has ticked all the boxes for a cringe-fest.
Now, it seems like the stocks for Matrimony.com have gone up 20% after being in a plateau state for a while.
Matrimony.com Limited, whose flagship brand is BharatMatrimony, is a network of matchmaking services. More than 4000 employees work at over 20 offices across India. The company also has offices in the US and Dubai.
Indian Matchmaking revolves around professional matchmaker Sima Taparia, who guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.
