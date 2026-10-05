MathWorks And MapmyIndia Mappls Collaborate To Accelerate ADAS Validation For Indian Roads |

Mumbai: C.E. Info Systems Limited (MapmyIndia Mappls) on 5 October 2026, announced a collaboration with MathWorks, a developer of mathematical computing software, to integrate MapmyIndia's high-definition (HD) maps with MathWorks' MATLAB, Simulink, and RoadRunner workflows.

Enhancing ADAS Development

The integration will enable automotive engineers to simulate realistic Indian road and traffic scenarios, allowing earlier system validation in the development cycle. This setup facilitates the creation of digital twins of Indian road environments and testing of ADAS controllers within a Model-Based Design environment.

Addressing Indian Road Challenges

MapmyIndia HD maps address specific challenges of Indian roads, including dense traffic, variable lane behaviour, and diverse infrastructure. The maps incorporate lane-level road geometry, traffic controls, and India-specific features such as speed breakers, potholes, and faded lane markings.

Company Statements

Sapna Ahuja, President Automotive business and Chief Operating Officer, MapmyIndia Mappls, said the company's HD maps capture the scale and complexity of Indian roads. Ahuja added that the collaboration with MathWorks will empower engineers to simulate real Indian driving conditions and accelerate ADAS solutions for India.

Vijayalayan R., Senior Manager – Automotive, MathWorks, stated that virtual validation is essential for ADAS development in India. R. said integrating MapmyIndia's HD maps with MathWorks' tools will allow engineers to test ADAS algorithms earlier and reduce reliance on physical testing.

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Ecosystem Expansion

MapmyIndia Mappls' location technologies and HD maps extend the MathWorks ecosystem for automated-driving development. The collaboration connects location intelligence with Model-Based Design workflows for simulation, algorithm development, and validation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.