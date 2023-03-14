Mastek to implement integrated cloud platform for Dulsco | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek, a digital engineering and cloud transformation service provider, on Tuesday announced its new business partnership with Dulsco, a people and environmental solutions company, through an exchange filing. Mastek will implement an integrated cloud platform to digitally transform Dulsco’s Finance, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Transportation and Human Capital Management (HCM) functions.

In a highly competitive workforce market, hiring at scale the right talent at the right place and time is an immense challenge. Mastek’s partnership with Dulsco will unify the latter’s disparate systems with a bestof-the-breed staffing and ERP solution, and bring in ultra-resilience for their vast customers. Mastek will digitally de-complex Dulsco’s back-office operations for sharper business insights, improved productivity, and enhanced business efficiency.

“We are committed to deliver measurable outcomes to client in their Cloud transformation journey,’ said Surya Nunna, EVP-AMEA at Mastek “Our deep Oracle expertise coupled with our industry specific accelerators enable clients to seamlessly transition to cloud within the stipulated time period. The solution will help Dulsco to gain an edge in a highly competitive talent market.”

Mastek will deploy its in-house accelerator ‘Workforce Scheduler’ to formalize a central database and regulate time and workforce tracking, advanced scheduling, rostering, workforce analytics, and complex absence management. With its in-built integrations on Oracle HCM, Oracle Payroll, and Oracle Projects, the ‘Workforce Scheduler’ will facilitate easy data transfer with zero human intervention. Additionally, with its ‘Glide’ framework, Mastek will render complete autonomy to Dulsco to accelerate self-growth by harnessing updated versions of Oracle Cloud resources. With Mastek’s industry-first Oracle Cloud transformation, Dulsco will unlock functional agility across services comprising Finance, EPM, Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Transportation, and HCM.