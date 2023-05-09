 Mastek opens new office in Chennai
Mastek opens new office in Chennai

Mastek's move to this new location will support the organization's endeavor to decomplex digital for its clients and partners.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Mastek opens new office in Chennai | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek, a Turnkey & Trusted Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation Partner, on Tuesday announced the inauguration of a new facility in Chennai, India, through an exchange filing. The new office will serve as an innovation & development center providing services across all capability areas to global clients.

Mastek’s move to this new location will support the organization’s endeavor to decomplex digital for its clients and partners. As an innovation hub, the Chennai office will play a pivotal role in Mastek’s strategic growth plans in India and across the globe. This will also help Mastek tap into the deep talent pool in the region. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and senior officials from Mastek and the community.

“The new Chennai office is another step towards strengthening our offshore footprint and tapping into the local talent pool in India. Our new delivery & innovation centers align with our OneMastek objective of providing integrated services to our customers with trust, value, and velocity," said Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO, Mastek.

article-image

