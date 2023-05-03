Mastek announces integration with ServiceNow for seamless customer experience | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek, a Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation Partner, on Wednesday announced an integration of its Digital Delivery Platform with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) to deliver end-to-end IT service solutions to its worldwide customers. As an integral element of its extended Cloud Enhancement Services (CES) portfolio, the integration with CSM will help Mastek develop an advanced ticketing workflow embedded with enhanced help desk capabilities to address faster incident response, all in a single platform.

In this globally connected business ecosystem, this unified and automated platform will enable Mastek to deliver improved customer delight across the entire customer experience. The CSM integration will help streamline Mastek’s customer service processes and strengthen its worldwide CES delivery capabilities across industries. It unifies and connects the entire customer service process in a central location while facilitating seamless collaboration between teams and departments. Further, it standardizes workflows, consolidates records, ensures data security, and makes it easier to track all interactions. As part of the integration, Mastek will offer customers an AI-led automated CSM portal to deliver simplified and fast customer service with real-time transparency between service requests and resolution time.

“ServiceNow CSM fits best with the new norm of experience-as-a-service. With ServiceNow, Mastek has developed a state-of-the-art platform that will deliver a world-class managed services experience to our clients,” said Raman Sapra, President and Chief Growth Officer at Mastek. “This investment is crucial and futuristic for our Cloud Enhancement Services, and we are confident that our team of experts will ensure seamless response and resolution to our customers.”