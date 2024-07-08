 Massive Fire Erupts at Pakistan Stock Exchange; Halts Trading Activities in Karachi (VIDEO)
In response to the emergency, six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi on Monday (July 8), causing a temporary suspension of trading and sparking swift rescue operations.

According to multiple reports, blaze was caused by an electrical short-circuit, led to a temporary halt in trading activities.

The incident was reported at around 10:25 am and in response to the emergency, six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, according to reports.

Cooling operations are currently underway and there have been no reported casualties, though minor financial damage is expected.

Trading Suspension Extended

Initially, trading was suspended for an hour, with plans to resume at 11:25 am. However, the suspension was extended by an additional hour to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants, according to reports.

People inside the PSX building were evacuated to the parking lot, as per reports.

