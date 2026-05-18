Maruti Suzuki Starts Commercial Production At Second Kharkhoda Plant In Haryana

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has commenced commercial production at the second manufacturing plant in its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana, adding annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units. |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Sunday announced the commencement of commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana. The newly operational plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, doubling the total capacity at the Kharkhoda facility to 5 lakh vehicles per annum.

The company informed stock exchanges that the second plant became operational with effect from May 18, 2026. Earlier, in February 2025, Maruti Suzuki had started commercial production from the first plant at the Kharkhoda facility, which also has a production capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually.

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Overall Production Capacity Rises

With the commissioning of the second plant, Maruti Suzuki’s overall annual production capacity across all manufacturing locations has risen to 26.5 lakh units. The company currently operates production facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, along with its Hansalpur plant in Gujarat.

According to the company, the production capacity breakup now stands at 5 lakh units in Gurugram, 9 lakh units in Manesar, 7.5 lakh units in Hansalpur and 5 lakh units at Kharkhoda. Maruti Suzuki stated that once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will become one of Suzuki’s largest four-wheeler manufacturing locations globally, with a planned production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles annually.

Part of FY27 Expansion Plan

The company said the latest capacity addition is in line with its previously announced plan to add 5 lakh units of production capacity during FY2026-27. The expansion comes as the automaker continues to strengthen manufacturing capabilities to meet future demand growth in domestic and export markets. Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures the compact SUV Brezza and the mid-sized SUV Victoris at the Kharkhoda facility. The company also shared that the foundation stone of the Kharkhoda manufacturing facility was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022.

Strategic Manufacturing Expansion

The commencement of operations at the second plant marks another milestone in Maruti Suzuki’s ongoing manufacturing expansion strategy. The company has been steadily increasing production capacities across facilities to support long-term growth and strengthen supply capabilities in India’s passenger vehicle market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's press release and stock exchange filing issued by Maruti Suzuki India Limited.