Maruti Suzuki Shares In Green After Quarterly Results

The earnings season is moving towards its winter end, as major corporations have exhibited their performance over the past three months of Q2, starting from July-September. Another major name listed on the equity markets, Maruti Suzuki, also declared its results on November 4.

Maruti Quarterly Results

In the consolidated results presented by the company, there is an overall decline in the prospects. Despite that, the company shares started the day's trade in green, with gains of over 1 per cent.

When we look at the numbers, the New Delhi-based automobile giant made total income of Rs 38,972.4 crore compared to the quarter that ended in September.

This was higher than the previous quarter's Rs 36,839.9 crore. The total income attained in this Q2 is also bigger than the Rs 38,229.2 accrued in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki made a profit of Rs 3759.7 crore in Q1 of FY25. |

When it comes to the profit achieved after taxes, the numbers shrink in comparison to the previous quarters. With a net profit of Rs 3,102.5 crore in September, the company witnessed a 17 per cent decline. This is because Maruti Suzuki made a profit of Rs 3759.7 crore in Q1 of FY25, as per the consolidated result statement issued by the company through an exchange filing.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki is also one of the companies that has been downgraded in the past month.

Maruti's Record Auto Sales Numbers

However, it also needs to be noticed that the company also reported another set of numbers recently that could have swayed the market. The company recorded its highest auto sales for the month of October. The company sold a mammoth 2,06,434 units, holding on to the top position in the Indian passenger vehicle industry.

Maruti India Shares

Talking about the aforementioned company shares, Maruti Suzuki shares started on a positive note in the early hours of the day's trade on Tuesday, with gains in excess of 1.5 per cent, at a time when the overall market sentiment appears to be hit by volatility.

At 11:08 IST, the shares of the company jumped by 1.55 per cent or Rs 171.55, taking the overall shares to Rs 11,224.00 per piece.