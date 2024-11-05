 Adani Ports Shares Decline Further By Over 2% After Monday's Dip
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Ports Shares Decline Further By Over 2% After Monday's Dip

Adani Ports Shares Decline Further By Over 2% After Monday's Dip

On Monday, Adani Ports gave a status report on the volume of cargo managed by the company. Adani Ports handled a total of 37.9 MMT of cargo in the month of October. Adani Ports also reported an 8 per cent year-on-year growth in overall handling.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
article-image

As the Indian markets continue to trade in volatility, some individual shares are trailing behind their best. Adani Ports shares are one of the equity shares that have not been helped by the overall decline in market sentiment.

October Update

The company shares dropped by over 2 per cent in the early hours of the day's trade on Tuesday, November 5. This comes a day after another day of decline in the value of shares on Monday.

On Monday, Adani Ports gave a status report on the volume of cargo managed by the company. Adani Ports handled a total of 37.9 MMT of cargo in the month of October. Adani Ports also reported an 8 per cent year-on-year growth in overall handling.

FPJ Shorts
Baby Elephant That Fell Into Abandoned Well Rescued In Odisha's Deogarh; IFS Officer Shares Visuals
Baby Elephant That Fell Into Abandoned Well Rescued In Odisha's Deogarh; IFS Officer Shares Visuals
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 5 Shiv Sena UBT Rebels Face Expulsion For Not Withdrawing Nomination
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 5 Shiv Sena UBT Rebels Face Expulsion For Not Withdrawing Nomination
KEAM 2025: Exam To Be Held From April 24-28, Registration Soon
KEAM 2025: Exam To Be Held From April 24-28, Registration Soon
Imane Khelif Row: What Is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency? How Does The Rare Genetic Disorder Impact Sexual Development
Imane Khelif Row: What Is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency? How Does The Rare Genetic Disorder Impact Sexual Development
Read Also
Adani Green Energy Announces H1 FY25 Results With EBITDA Of ₹4,518 crores, Up By 20% YoY
article-image

Adani Ports handles almost all of the major ports in the country, including Mundra Port, Vizhinjam Port and Karaikal Port.

In addition, the company also claimed that it is en route to hitting yearly guide volume.

In addition, the company also claimed that it is en route to hitting yearly guide volume. |

Company Results

When it comes to the company's quarterly performance, its total income jumped to Rs 7,372.37 crore, exhibiting a 6 per cent from Rs 6,951.86 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Another important figure, that of profit, also saw a rise. The company attained a profit growth of 37 per cent to Rs 2,412.54 crore. This figure was greater than the net profit of Rs 1,761.63 crore achieved a year ago.

In addition, the company also claimed that it is en route to hitting yearly guide volume.

Read Also
Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation Spreading Goodness This Diwali
article-image

Adani Ports Shares In Decline

However, despite all these developments, the company shares have declined significantly. On Monday, the shares closed with an overall dip of mammoth 3.24 per cent or Rs 45.14, before closing at Rs 1,349.25 per share.

On Tuesday, November 5, the same trend continued, as the share decline tipped over the 2 per cent mark. As the day progressed, the decline only expanded. At 10:23 IST, the shares of Adani Ports dropped by 2.92 per cent or Rs 39.35, dipping to Rs 1,309.90 per share.   

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wikipedia On Notice: Centre Points Out Inaccuracies And Biases In Website's Content

Wikipedia On Notice: Centre Points Out Inaccuracies And Biases In Website's Content

Maruti Suzuki Shares In Green After Quarterly Results

Maruti Suzuki Shares In Green After Quarterly Results

Tilaknagar Industries Shares Rockets Up 16% On NSE; Hits All Time High After PAT Zooms 82% In Q2...

Tilaknagar Industries Shares Rockets Up 16% On NSE; Hits All Time High After PAT Zooms 82% In Q2...

Adani Ports Shares Decline Further By Over 2% After Monday's Dip

Adani Ports Shares Decline Further By Over 2% After Monday's Dip

US Markets Follow Asian Suit; Close In Red As US Presidential Election Fuels Anxiety

US Markets Follow Asian Suit; Close In Red As US Presidential Election Fuels Anxiety