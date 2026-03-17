Maruti Suzuki Highlights Record 2.1 Million FY25 Production & 40.6% Market Share In India Update

Maruti Suzuki India Limited outlined strong operational performance in its March 17, 2026, investor presentation. |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki is doubling down on scale and strategy, showcasing how production growth, rising demand, and new technologies are shaping its next phase in India’s fast-evolving auto market.

The company reported its highest-ever production of 2.1 million units in FY24-25, reflecting a 6 percent year-on-year increase, as shown in the chart on page 8. Cumulative production has already crossed 30 million units as of March 2024, underscoring Maruti Suzuki’s long-standing manufacturing leadership in India.

Maruti Suzuki retained a dominant market share of 40.6 percent in FY24-25, with total industry volumes reaching 4.34 million units, according to the chart on page 9. In the April–December 2025 period, the company sold 1.32 million units, maintaining a 39.1 percent share, supported by strong demand across compact and SUV segments.

The company is scaling its production capacity with new facilities, including the Kharkhoda plant and expansions at existing sites. As outlined on page 25, Maruti Suzuki aims to reach around 4 million units of annual capacity post-2030. It is also expanding its sales network, which crossed 4,487 outlets as of December 2025, improving reach across urban and rural markets.

Maruti Suzuki is focusing on a multi-pathway approach, including electric vehicles, hybrids, CNG, and biofuels. It is also investing in charging infrastructure, digital platforms, and rural mobility solutions. Management emphasized aligning with India’s long-term growth drivers such as rising incomes, infrastructure development, and increasing vehicle penetration. The presentation highlights Maruti Suzuki’s strategy of combining scale, technology, and market reach to sustain leadership while adapting to evolving consumer and regulatory trends.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s investor presentation document and does not include external verification or additional sources.