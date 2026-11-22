Maruti Suzuki Cars Get Costlier From November 22, Check How Much Prices Have Increased & Why | File Pic

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price increase on select car models, effective November 22, 2026, citing persistent cost pressures. The country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer said the volume-weighted average price hike would be approximately 0.31%.

The company disclosed the revision in a regulatory filing, stating that rising operational expenses had made the adjustment necessary despite ongoing efforts to control costs.

How Much Will Prices Rise?

Maruti Suzuki said the average price increase across affected vehicles would be around 0.31%. However, the actual increase will depend on the model and variant.

The automaker has not revealed which models will become costlier or provided a detailed list of revised prices.

Customers considering a new Maruti Suzuki vehicle are advised to contact authorised dealerships for updated on-road prices before finalising purchases.

Why Are Cars Getting Costlier?

According to the company, sustained cost pressures have prompted the latest revision.

Automobile manufacturers face fluctuating expenses related to raw materials, components, logistics and manufacturing operations.

Maruti Suzuki maintained that it has been working to absorb additional expenses through cost-reduction measures. However, passing on a portion of these costs to customers has become necessary.

The company said it remains committed to minimising the financial impact on buyers.

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Share Price Performance

Maruti Suzuki shares ended the previous reported trading session at ₹13,990.30, gaining ₹391.30 or 2.88%.

The stock’s 52-week high stands at ₹17,371.60, while its 52-week low is ₹10,984.30.

The price revision comes as automobile manufacturers continue balancing production expenses with consumer affordability in India’s competitive passenger vehicle market.

Investor Meeting Scheduled

Separately, Maruti Suzuki has scheduled an investor meeting for November 26, 2026, according to its exchange disclosure.

The upcoming meeting is unrelated to the latest vehicle price revision.

Meanwhile, prospective buyers will need to verify model-specific prices with dealerships, as the company has not yet published a comprehensive revised price list.

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