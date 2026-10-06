Marsons, Cleanhill Partners To Form JV For North American Transformer Manufacturing

Marsons, Cleanhill Partners To Form JV |

Mumbai: Marsons Limited, an India-based EHV power transformer manufacturer, and Cleanhill Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, announced on 6 October 2026, their intent to form a joint venture.

Joint Venture Focus

The joint venture will focus on scaling transformer distribution, service, and manufacturing operations in North America. This initiative aims to address a significant transformer supply gap in the region, where lead times exceed 24 months, according to the company.

Manufacturing Expansion

A longer-term vision for the venture includes full-scale transformer manufacturing in North America. This expansion is planned to meet sustained demand from grid modernisation, renewable energy infrastructure expansion, and data centre power requirements.

Marsons' Capabilities

Marsons is currently executing transformer orders for major US renewable energy and utility projects, including GSUs up to 200 MVA. The company operates a 45,000 square-metre manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 12,000 MVA, with plans to expand to 26,000 MVA.

Leadership Commentary

Ash Upadhyaya and Rakesh Wilson, Managing Partners at Cleanhill Partners, stated that Marsons brings manufacturing capabilities and established execution in the US market. Harshvardhan Kotia, CEO of Marsons Limited, said the joint venture provides capital, market reach, and operational support to become an infrastructure partner in North America.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.