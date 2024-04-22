Markets Start In Green As Concerns Over Israel-Iran Escalation Subside; Crude Oil Prices Dip

The Indian markets opened in Green on Monday with Sensex at 73,462.17, up by 373.84 points, and Nifty at 22,264.75, up by 117.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,884.35 also up by 310.20 points.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and L&T were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas HDFC was among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, gaining 0.15 per cent.

Markets on Friday

While all major Asian indices ended the day in deep red, Indian indices stood out, as the outlier. The stock markets ended Friday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,088.33, marking a gain of 599.34 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 22,149.80, up by 153.95 points.

Moreover, Nifty Bank gained 544.70 points to settle at 47,129.70.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC were among the major gainers whereas Nestle, HCL and L&T were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers. PNB, AU Bank and Kotak Bank were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) decreased by USD 0.22 to USD 82.92 a barrel at 0643 IST. Brent crude prices slumped by USD 0.69 to USD 86.60 a barrel at 0643 IST.

On Friday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,967.23 losing 43.89 points or 0.88 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 37,986.40 gaining 211.02 points or 0.56 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a decline of 319.49 points or 2.05 per cent to reach 15,282.01.

The Asian indices started in Green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.51 per cent to reach 37,255.86, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 2.29 per cent to climb to 16,596.40 points. South Korea’s KOSPI also observed a rise, as it increased by 0.88 per cent to reach 2,614.54.