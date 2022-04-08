Markets reverse 3-day losing streak as Sensex surges over 400 pts on broad-based buying

The stock market indices reversed three day losing streak after Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement. The markets rallied sharply after the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy interest rates unchanged for the 11th time in a row. The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and 3.35 percent respectively in its first monetary policy statement of FY 2023.

FMCG, metal, power, oil & gas indices up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose nearly 1 percent each

At close, the Sensex was up 412.23 points or 0.70 percent at 59,447.18. The broader Nifty was up 144.80 points or 0.82 percent at 17,784.30. About 2232 shares have advanced, 1072 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty gainers were Grasim Industries, ITC, SBI Life Insurance, JSW Steel and M&M. Cipla, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharma were the top laggards.

Nifty has strong trend support of 17,600 - the medium term trend remains positive above the same, said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities. On the higher side 18200/18600 expected. Auto and realty expected to outperform in the near-term.

ITC surged 4.36 percent to Rs 267.80. Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 2.70 percent to Rs 857.10. Dr Reddy's Laboratories soared 2.67 percent to Rs 4432.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries soared 1.75 percent to Rs 2616.75. Titan soared 2.26 per cent to Rs 2514.50.

Only eight of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red. Tech Mahindra fell 1.18 percent to Rs 1451.60. Maruti Suzuki fell 1.04 percent to Rs 7557.70. NTPC, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the major Sensex losers

Weekly stock market review

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

Markets ended flat during the week. Equity markets focused on corporate developments and the onset of Q4FY22 earnings, while worries around rising interest rates dampened the mood slightly. The announcement of a merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank was a notable event. Small-cap, capital goods and mid-caps were major gainers on a week-on-week basis

The Sensex was at 59,265 on April 8, 2022 ending flat during the week, while the Nifty was at 17,727 reporting small gain of 0.3 percent during the week. Midcap and Small cap Index outperformed during the week gaining 3.51 percent and 3.66 percent respectively.

Most of the sectoral Indices ended in green during the week. BSE Power was the top gainer gaining around 8.5 percent. While BSE FMCG, BSE Metal and BSE Capital gained around 4 percent each. Most of the other sectoral Index gained between 1 to 2 percent. BSE IT was the top loser with loss of around 2 percent while BSE Reality lost around 0.3 percent.

On the economy side, GST collections for February stood at Rs 1.4 lakh cr (Rs 1.33 lakh cr for January and Rs 1.384 lakh cr for December).

The RBI kept repo and reverse repo rate unchanged with all six members of the RBI MPC voting for retaining stance at “accommodative” while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.

Investors in US appraised the likelihood of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve disclosed its March meeting minutes, revealing that policymakers plan to reduce their bond holdings by a consensus amount of about $95 billion a month. The minutes also indicated potential interest rate hikes of 50 basis points in future meetings. The 10-year rate hit a fresh 3-year high on Thursday, at 2.667 percent, as investors continued to digest minutes from the previous Fed meeting. Investors in US are also looking ahead to earnings season, which will kick off next week with reports from five big banks.

The United Nations suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a vote Thursday. Ninety-three member states voted for the resolution. Twenty-four voted against, including Russia and China. India was among the 58 member states that abstained. The US Congress voted to revoke Russia’s trade status and ban oil and gas imports, along with banning all new investment in the country and sanctioning President Vladimir Putin’s daughters. The European Union has also approved new sanctions against Russia, including a landmark embargo on Russian coal imports COVID is in focus in China, with Shanghai reporting 20,398 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 824 new symptomatic cases on April 7.



Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 03:49 PM IST