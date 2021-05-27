Markets open flat: Sensex up, Nifty crosses 15,300 on monthly F&O expiry day

Amara Raja Batteries and Canara bank are under the F&O ban for May 27.

Asian shares

Asian shares retreated from two-week highs on Thursday. China started on the backfoot on fears central banks were closer to considering winding back their emergency stimulus while the dollar held at a one-week top.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8 percent in early trading to 28,409.41. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.7 percent to 3,146.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1 percent to 7,089.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5 percent to 29,019.84. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1 percent to 3,597.85.

The Japanese government is expected to extend its “state of emergency” in some areas including Tokyo past May 31, in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases. Public concern has grown with the Olympics due to begin in Tokyo on July 23. Surveys show a majority of residents want the games canceled or postponed.

“There are push-backs all round right now, and they are going to buffet markets, largely because they aren't all pushing in the same direction,” RaboResearch said in a report.

Fuel prices touch new highs

Petrol price inched towards the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on Thursday after fuel rates were hiked again.

Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike - 14th this month - pushed petrol and diesel prices to record-high levels across the country.

After today’s hike, petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 93.68 per litre against Rs 93.44 on Wednesday, while diesel price soared to Rs 84.61 per litre as compared to Rs 84.32 a litre on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, petrol is now being sold at Rs 99.94 a litre just one increase short of crossing another milestone of Rs 100. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 91.87 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 95.28 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 89.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 93.72 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 87.46 per litre.

(With PTI inputs)