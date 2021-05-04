Markets open positive: Sensex nearing 49,000, Nifty above 14,700-mark led by banking stocks

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 252.57 points or 0.52 percent at 48971.09, and the Nifty was up 23.80 points or 0.16 percent at 14658.00.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining around 2 percent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and NTPC. Titan, HUL, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex finished 63.84 points or 0.13 percent lower at 48,718.52, and Nifty closed 3.05 points or 0.02 percent higher at 14,634.15.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,289.46 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 552.92 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

"This bull market, which has been climbing many walls of worries, is likely to remain resilient supported by positive news on the COVID front,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He noted that the latest data indicates plateauing of the COVID curve and a steady decline in COVID numbers in 13 states including Maharashtra. Daily numbers after peaking at 4.02 lakh on May 1, have been steadily declining and now stand near 3.5 lakh.

"This can give further support to the ''hope trade'' that is currently on, despite the grim health crisis. Q4 results continue to be good across sectors. The FIIs continue to be on the sell side but this is being neutralised by DII buying. IT, pharma, telecom are safe sectors in the context of the lockdowns during the second wave," he added.

The markets were expected to open on a flat note after a very volatile day yesterday. The results season is giving strength to the volatile markets. "We expect strong stock specific action during the result season instead of a wider broader market movement . 14,500 and 14,200 remains crucial supports," said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities.

On Monday, the stock markets recovered all the day's losses and ended on a flat note. Sensex closed down 0.13 percent and the Nifty ended up 0.02 percent in a highly volatile day. The markets managed to hold psychologically important 14,500 levels in Nifty 50.