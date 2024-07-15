Market Watch: Sensex Opens in Green; 36 Companies to Announce Q1FY25 Earnings - Check More Details Here

Stock Market– Indices Open in Green
The Indian markets opened in green on Monday, with Sensex at 80,686,up by 0.25 per cent, and Nifty at 24,587.60, up by 0.26 per cent.
Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 52,330.05 also up by 0.15 per cent.
From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Ultra Tech were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Asian paints, Tata Steel and Airtel were among the laggards.
From the Nifty tranche, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were amongst the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life and Coal India were among the losers.
The Indian rupee opened at 83.54 against the dollar, gaining 0.01 per cent.
Companies to Release Q1 Earnings on Monday (July 15)
On Monday, as per the BSE filing around 36 companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings. Among the major companies, include Angel One Ltd., Den Networks Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Modern Engineering and Projects Ord Shs, SpiceJet Ltd, and Udaipur Cement Works Ltd.
In addition, other companies scheduled to release their quarterly earnings include Adline Chem Lab Ltd, Atam Valves Ltd, Benaras Hotels Ltd, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd, Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, Jiya Eco-Products Ltd, KBC Global Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd., MR Price Group Ltd, Oasis Securities Ltd, Popees Baby Care Products Ltd, Rajoo Engineers Ltd, Rita Finance and Leasing Ltd, RR Financial Consultants Ltd, Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. (SCANPGEOM), Sheetal Cool Products Ltd. (SCPL), Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Limited, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd, Sybly Industries Ltd, Tahmar Enterprises Ltd, Tierra Agrotech Ltd, Tokyo Finance Ltd, Trinity League India Ltd, Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd, and Viceroy Hotels.
Earnings Q1FY25/Representative Image |
Upcoming Corporate Earnings – This Week
This week, Dalal Street is set for a busy period with over 190 companies scheduled to release their quarterly earnings.
Key companies to watch out this week include: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Infosys, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LTIMindtree, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Wipro.
In addition to this the other important companies to release their Q1 result companies this week include: Aditya Birla Money, Angel One, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Asset Management Company, Havells India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Jio Financial Services, L&T Finance, L&T Technology Services, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Persistent Systems, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp, PVR Inox, RBL Bank, SpiceJet, Tata Technologies, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank.
Stock Market |
Major Earnings - Last Week
As the earning season has kicked off, Last week company have announced their quarterly earnings last week including TCS, HCL Tech, DMart, IREDA, and GPL Hathway. In addition, other companies such as AFIL, Amal, Anand Rathi, DRC Systems, G.D Trading Agencies, GNA Axles, Marble City India, NELCO, PMC Fincorp, RO Jewels, SM Auto Stamping, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Plastiblends India, Geojit Financial Services, and Excel Realty N Infra and so on have also announced their first fiscal year earnings.
Major Gainers and Losers - Last week
Among the Sensex pack, ITC lead the way, gaining 5.85%. It was followed by TCS (4.30%), Infosys (3.93%), Maruti (3.72%), and Tech Mahindra (3.03%).
On the losing side, M&M saw the steepest decline, losing 6.19%. It was followed by Tata Steel (-3.46%), JSW Steel (-2.07%), Bajaj Finance (-1.86%), and HDFC Bank (-1.44%).
Market Performance – Last Week
The stock market on Friday (July 12) ended the week on a higher note.
On Friday, the Sensex gained 622 points or 0.78%, reaching 80,519.34, ending the day at a record closing level. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 186.20 points or 1.24%, hitting an all time high of 24,502.15.