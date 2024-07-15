Market Watch: Sensex Opens in Green; 36 Companies to Announce Q1FY25 Earnings - Check More Details Here

Stock Market– Indices Open in Green

The Indian markets opened in green on Monday, with Sensex at 80,686,up by 0.25 per cent, and Nifty at 24,587.60, up by 0.26 per cent.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 52,330.05 also up by 0.15 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Ultra Tech were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Asian paints, Tata Steel and Airtel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were amongst the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life and Coal India were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.54 against the dollar, gaining 0.01 per cent.