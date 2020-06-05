Market Update: Sensex soars 200 points; Nifty 50 by 68 points in the opening session

Market Benchmark Index Sensex soars 206.21 points or +0.61% at 34,186.91 during the opening session on Friday despite negative cues from the global markets. Likewise, the broader Nifty 50 opened 68.20 points or 0.68% higher at 10,097.30.

Tata steel was the top gainer in the market. ONGC, SBIN, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint, L&T, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank among otheres were in the red while INFY, Hindustan Lever, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, TCS were in the red.

At 9.12 am, Sensex rallied 217.85 points or +0.64% at 34,198.55 while Nifty 50 rallied 64.70 points or 0.65% at 10,093.80.

Market Benchmark Index Sensex ended 128.84 points or -0.38% lower to 33,980.70 during the closing session on Thursday. While the broader Nifty 50 slipped 32.45 points or -0.32% to 10,029.10.

Experts say that market partcipants are now focusing on the opening of the lockdown restrictions despite weak global markets. The international markets traded on a mixed not as investors remain cautious amid unrest in US, US-China trade war and fears of second wave of coronavirus.

Investors also closely monitored nationwide unrest over the death of African-American George Floyd as riots on top of the pandemic could cause lasting economic scars.