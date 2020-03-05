Market Update: Sensex ends 61.13 points higher in closing trade

Market benchmark Sensex ends 61.13 pts higher at 38,470.61 while Nifty rises 18 pts to 11,269 during the closing session on Thursday.

Top gainers were Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Hindustan Lever, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Bajaj Finance, SBI, M&M, Hero Motors, Indusland Bank, L&T, Titan, ITC, Nestle and HDFC Bank on the BSE during the closing session. Sunpharma, Bajaj AUto, Tata Steel, ONGC, Maruti, Reliance, ICICI, Axis Bank were in red on the stock exchange.

SBI jumped 1.05 per cent following reports that the government has given the go-ahead to the lender and other financial institutions to take over capital-starved Yes Bank.

Market benchmark index Sensex rallied 187.36 points at 38,599.03 and Nifty by 56.85 points at 11,298 in the opening session on Thursday.

According to analysts, despite trading significantly higher through the day on positive global cues, market failed to hold on to most gains as domestic investors turned increasingly risk averse amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in the national capital region on Thursday, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, including 16 Italian tourists.

Global stocks rallied as investors were hopeful that the collective efforts of global governments and central banks would cushion the economic blowback of the coronavirus epidemic.

The IMF on Wednesday said it will make available about USD 50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support on account of the coronavirus.

(With inputs from Agencies)