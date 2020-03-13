Market Update: Sensex down by over 3,000 points; trading halted for 45 mins

Market Benchmark index Sensex halted trading for 45 mins as the stock market crashed by 3,090 points at 29,687.52 during the opening session on Friday. The broader Nifty was down by 966.10 points -10.07% at 8,624.05 in the opening session.

The trading has been halted for the first time after May 2008.

The markets will resume for pre-open at 10.05 am.

Indian equity market continued to be in the bear phase with the BSE Sensex ending 2,919 points lower during the closing session after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus as a global pandemic. Broader Nifty ended 868.25 points lower during the closing trade on Thursday.

Sensex ended at 32,778.14 down by 2919.26 -8.18% while Nifty ended at 9,590.15 points down by 868.25 -8.30% during the closing session on Thursday.

India's stock market was down by 8.1%, indicating that Indian markets were the most affected.