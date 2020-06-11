Market update: Nifty, Sensex trade in red

On Thursday, June 11, the market opened lower and continued to trade in red. While Sensex was down 189.85 points down, Nifty was down by 22.10 points, erasing market gains of the last few days.

At 09.16 am, the Sensex was down 189.85 points or 0.55 per cent at 3,4057.20, and the Nifty was down 22.10 points or 0.22 per cent at 1, 0094.10. About 563 shares had advanced and 381 shares declined.

In the pre-opening session, benchmark indices were trading in red. At 09.02 am, the Sensex was down 2,132.77 points or 6.23 per cent at 32114.28, and the Nifty was up 15.90 points or 0.16 per cent at 10132.10.

While Nifty 50 is trading low, Nifty 50 next, Nifty mid cap, Nifty auto and Nifty bank are now trading in positive note.

The top gainers today were IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel. In the case of Sun Pharma, Titan, Tata Steel, TCS and Infosys, these stocks were sluggish. The top stocks showed mixed reaction.

The early trade was dragged by losses in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Kotak Bank. This decline in the market was due to foreign fund outflows and weak global cues.

On Wednesday, the US central bank cut its benchmark short-term rate to near zero. In the overnight trade, the stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note. While the Shanghai market was trading in green, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in red.