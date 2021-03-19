Market stages sharp recovery; Sensex rebounds 642 points, Nifty 50 by 186 points

Snapping its five-session losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 642 points on Friday, led by gains in index majors RIL, HUL and ICICI Bank despite negative cues from global markets.

After opening with significant losses, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to end 641.72 points or 1.30 per cent higher at 49,858.24. The broader NSE Nifty surged 186.15 points or 1.28 per cent to finish at 14,744.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by HUL, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Titan were among the laggards.